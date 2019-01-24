× Man arrested in series of commercial robberies in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man has been arrested in connection with a series of commercial robberies, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

Justin Keith Muse, 34, of Greensboro, was arrested Thursday afternoon and faces multiple charges.

Muse was wanted for robberies that happened at:

Great Stops, located at 3901 N. Church St.

Walgreens, located at 300 E. Cornwallis Drive

Dollar General, located at 3109 Yanceyville St.

Subway, located at 1046 Summit Ave.

Great Stops, located at 2410 E. Market St.

Family Dollar, located at 4900 Summit Ave.

The robberies took place on Wednesday and Thursday.

Muse also had outstanding warrants for possession of a stolen vehicle and misdemeanor larceny.