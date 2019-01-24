Man arrested in series of commercial robberies in Greensboro

Justin Keith Muse

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man has been arrested in connection with a series of commercial robberies, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

Justin Keith Muse, 34, of Greensboro, was arrested Thursday afternoon and faces multiple charges.

Muse was wanted for robberies that happened at:

  • Great Stops, located at 3901 N. Church St.
  • Walgreens, located at 300 E. Cornwallis Drive
  • Dollar General, located at 3109 Yanceyville St.
  • Subway, located at 1046 Summit Ave.
  • Great Stops, located at 2410 E. Market St.
  • Family Dollar, located at 4900 Summit Ave.

The robberies took place on Wednesday and Thursday.

Muse also had outstanding warrants for possession of a stolen vehicle and misdemeanor larceny.