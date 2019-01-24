Man arrested in series of commercial robberies in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man has been arrested in connection with a series of commercial robberies, according to a news release from Greensboro police.
Justin Keith Muse, 34, of Greensboro, was arrested Thursday afternoon and faces multiple charges.
Muse was wanted for robberies that happened at:
- Great Stops, located at 3901 N. Church St.
- Walgreens, located at 300 E. Cornwallis Drive
- Dollar General, located at 3109 Yanceyville St.
- Subway, located at 1046 Summit Ave.
- Great Stops, located at 2410 E. Market St.
- Family Dollar, located at 4900 Summit Ave.
The robberies took place on Wednesday and Thursday.
Muse also had outstanding warrants for possession of a stolen vehicle and misdemeanor larceny.
36.072635 -79.791975