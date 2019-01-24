× Man accused of breaking into Randolph County home and assaulting person inside

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. – Deputies have arrested a man accused of breaking into a Randolph County home and assaulting a person inside.

Willie Anthony Logan, 54, of Trinity, is accused of breaking into a home in the Loflin Hill Road area of Trinity at about 4 a.m. Saturday, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Logan woke up the people inside and forced his way into a bedroom where he assaulted one resident.

Logan was forced outside and was arrested after authorities said the homeowner reported the crime, according to deputies.

Logan was arrested Wednesday and jailed under a $5,000 secured bond on charges of breaking and entering with intent to terrorize, simple assault and first-degree trespassing. He has court planned for Friday.

Logan was also served with misdemeanor warrants on unrelated charges for disseminating harmful material to minors and exhibiting harmful performances to minors and sexual battery. He received a $25,000 bond for those charges and has court planned for Feb. 4.

Logan was also served with a Davidson County warrant for felony habitual misdemeanor larceny. He received a $5,000 secured bond and his first appearance in Davidson County was set for Feb. 6.