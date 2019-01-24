× Krispy Kreme ‘conversation doughnuts’ aim to fill Valentine’s void after NECCO goes bankrupt

This Valentine’s Day, the New England Confectionery Company won’t be around to make the classic “conversation hearts” candies.

That’s where Krispy Kreme stepped in.

With the all-new “Valentine Conversation Doughnuts,” the doughnut company seeks to help you find the words to say “I ♥ U.”

The doughnuts feature both classic and brand new phrases, including “DM ME,” “ALL THE FEELS” and “BE MINE.”

Each doughnut will also come filled with cake batter, strawberries and “Kreme,” raspberry filling or chocolate “Kreme” filling.

“Finding the right word can be like, I don’t know….hard. But eating a doughnut is easy. So, we printed the right words on the doughnuts for you so you can’t mess this up,” said Dave Skena, Chief Marketing Officer for Krispy Kreme Doughnuts.

Members of Krispy Kreme’s rewards program can also pick up a free “conversation doughnut” with any purchase on Feb. 6.

Members can sign up for free on Krispy Kreme’s website.

The doughnuts will only be available from Jan. 30 through Feb. 14, so if you need to ask a doughnut lover to “BE MINE,” you’ll have about two weeks to do it!