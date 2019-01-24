Greensboro police searching for suspect after Bender’s Tavern robbed at gunpoint

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are trying to identify a suspect in the robbery of a local tavern, according to a news release.

At 11:11 a.m. Thursday, officers came to Bender’s Tavern, located at 4517-A W. Market St., after a reported robbery.

A suspect armed with a handgun came into the business and demanded money.

The suspect stole an undisclosed amount of cash and left the business on foot headed toward Westgate Drive.

On Thursday afternoon, Greensboro police released surveillance images of the suspect.

Anyone with information on this robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.