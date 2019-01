Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DETROIT -- A year from now, Greensboro will be hosting figure skaters from all over the country for the 2020 U.S. Figure Skating Championships.

But this year, the nation's best skaters are in Detroit.

We sent FOX8's Cindy Farmer there to check things out and do a little scouting of the competition.

