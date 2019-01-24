Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- FOX8 got an exclusive first look inside downtown Greensboro’s newest hotel.

In just two weeks, visitors could be walking through the doors of the Hyatt Place on the corner of Eugene and Bellemeade streets.

Right now, inspections still need to be complete and there are a few more finishing touches, like adding furniture, but most of the work is done.

The main lobby area is an open space. There will be a bar for both guests and people in the community to enjoy. There’s also a kitchen area and outdoor patio.

Farther down the main floor, there is a ballroom with enough space to seat up to 150 guests.

“If you want to have a wedding reception or something here at Hyatt Place, call us immediately,” Roy Carroll said.

Carroll, the hotel’s developer, says they already have around 20 events and about 14 weddings booked.

“It's been very well received,” Carroll said.

Some of the hotel’s 105 rooms will have views of downtown or the ballpark.

People will also be able to spot images of the city throughout the hotel.

Carroll believes the project will help boost the area’s economy. Greensboro is his hometown.

“I think it promotes the local businesses, restaurants and retail and the bars,” Carroll said. “I think you're going to see more and more of that develop especially around the ballpark here.”

FOX8 also got a first look inside one of the “Carroll at Bellemeade” apartment buildings.

The one- to two-bedroom apartments are full of high-end finishes like granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and spa-inspired bathrooms.

Rental prices will range from $1,200 to $1,600.

Carroll says there has already been a lot of interest in the spaces, especially from empty nesters who are looking to move closer to downtown.

Right now, one of the three apartment buildings is complete, but waiting on inspections.

People could start moving in by next month.