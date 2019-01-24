Fire ruled arson after two people killed in homicide at apartments in Greensboro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Fire Department concluded that a fire at an apartment building Wednesday night was intentionally set.

In the same investigation, two people died in what police are calling a homicide at the building.

Police have not released the names of either victim, but an incident report reveals that one of the victims was a 25-year-old man.

A police report revealed that a knife or sharp object was involved in the crime. Police have not commented on the two victims' causes of death.

The fire was reported at 703 Summit Ave., Apt. 5, at 8:37 p.m.

Greensboro officers say they tried to save one of the victim's lives but were unsuccessful. The other victim was found dead.

The fire department does not currently know how the fire was set, but fire crews were able to quickly contain the flames.