Car stolen in Thomasville with 3 children in the back found in Guilford County

THOMASVILLE, N.C. -- A Thomasville family in disbelief after authorities found their stolen car nearly two months after a man drove off with their three daughters in the backseat.

Thankfully, the thief let the kids out unharmed, but the car has been missing for weeks, until now.

Guilford County sheriff's deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle call on Saturday in the Forest Oaks neighborhood where they recovered Michael and Desiree Woods 2011 Hyundai Sonata.

"We got our kids back and now we got the car back, so I feel like we are taking itty bitty steps and eventually we are going to catch him," Desiree Woods said.

It's a nightmare that's carried over into the New Year and taken a financial and emotional toll on the family of five.

"I do pace in the middle of the night since that happened, walking out, looking at the windows and just making sure nobody's around the cars," Michael Woods said.

The Woods' car is currently being held at a tow yard in Greensboro waiting to be dusted for finger prints by the Guildford County Sheriff's Office.

Police are still searching for the individual who stole the car. Anyone with information in this case can call the Guilford County Sheriff's Office or Thomasville police.