‘Baby Shark’ is headed to Netflix with a new kid’s show

“Baby Shark” was an instant star of the Internet, and soon the singing shark will be the star of a Netflix show.

Pinkfong launched the wildly successful “Baby Shark” song on YouTube back in 2016.

Since then, it’s been view more than 2 billion times, taken a two-week (and counting) ride on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and embedded itself in the hearts of kids and the ears of parents.

Now, Pinkfong plans to take Baby Shark to the next level.

The company announced plans to release short videos on Netflix featuring the superstar shark, according to Bloomberg.

The show will be a cartoon series and musical.

As for what else is in store for the South Korean company, Seungkyu Lee, chief financial officer of SmartStudy which owns Pinkfong, told Bloomberg they’re starting to think about penguins.

“I really liked ‘Madagascar,’” Lee mentioned.