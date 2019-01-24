Alamance County deputies ramp up speeding patrols after neighbors raise concerns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. -- Standing in his front yard, Wilbur Suggs says he watches cars fly by his home on George Bason Road daily.

“I don’t think it’s every car, but I would say most of them are at least going over 35 mph,” he said.

Suggs was just one member of the quiet Swepsonville community to take his concerns to the Alamance County Sheriff's Office.

"We’re just afraid somebody’s going to back out and get run over,” he added.

The department announced on social media that it would add patrols to the area. Spokesperson Byron Tucker said Thursday that drivers use the road as a cut through and frequently break the 35 mph limit.

"We’ve seen speeds as much as 60, 61 mph through here,” Tucker said.

He added that out of four platoons in the county, a single platoon wrote 10 tickets in four days to drivers on George Bason.

“We were asked the question, 'Why are you gonna let people know that you are checking for speeders?' Well, the object is to get them to slow down, so if that can be used as a tool then we will do that. If it requires a ticket we will do that as well,” he said.

Suggs and his neighbors are glad to see additional patrol vehicles in the neighborhood and say they hope dangerous drivers face consequences.

"Slow down and do the speed limit. It’s pretty simple,” Suggs said.