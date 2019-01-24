× 13-year-old girl reported missing in Rock Hill, SC found safe hiding in her home

ROCK HILL, S.C. – A 13-year-old girl who was reported missing after apparently disappearing at a bus stop in Rock Hill, S.C. has been found and is safe.

WCNC reported that Diana Clawson was found hiding in her home on Thursday, a day after she was reported missing.

The eighth-grade student was reported missing Wednesday morning after being last seen at a bus stop.

Her family said she never made it to school and police said they did not believe she was a runaway.