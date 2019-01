Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Greensboro police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured Thursday afternoon, according to a news release.

The shooting was reported at 3:29 p.m. at 131 E. Fisher Ave.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is listed in stable condition.

No suspect information or details on what led up to the shooting have been released.

36.079461 -79.787449