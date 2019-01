× 1 found dead after house fire in Wentworth

WENTWORTH, N.C. — One person was found dead after a house fire in Wentworth Thursday, according to authorities on the scene.

The fire was at a home in the 10300 block of N.C. 87.

There is no word on what caused the fire.

It is unclear if the fire was the cause of death.

N.C. 87 is closed between both ends of Ashley Loop Road while fire officials complete their investigation.