Winter Weather Advisory: Watch out for ice, slick conditions on the roads

After going active overnight, a Winter Weather Advisory persists until noon Wednesday for the north and west of the Triad.

FOX8 Meteorologist Emily Byrd said temperatures will hover near freezing as people drive in to work.

"Light precipitation may produce slippery conditions, especially on bridges and overpasses," Byrd said.

Later in the morning, those temperatures will rise above the freezing point and will continue rising through the evening.

The rest of your Wednesday will include scattered showers.

"A cold front will cross the Piedmont overnight, bringing heavy rain and winds between 20 and 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph," Byrd said. "It will be a breezy, wet morning commute with temperatures in the upper 50s."