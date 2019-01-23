× Winston-Salem First evacuated after carbon monoxide detected

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem church was evacuated due to the presence of carbon monoxide Wednesday.

EMS responded to a report of a person with a headache at Winston-Salem First on University Parkway.

A fire crew responded and detected carbon monoxide in the main building of the church.

Officials evacuated the building.

No one was taken to the hospital, according to EMS.

A staff member with the church said the only people there were staff members preparing for Wednesday night’s service.