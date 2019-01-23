Winston-Salem First evacuated after carbon monoxide detected
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem church was evacuated due to the presence of carbon monoxide Wednesday.
EMS responded to a report of a person with a headache at Winston-Salem First on University Parkway.
A fire crew responded and detected carbon monoxide in the main building of the church.
Officials evacuated the building.
No one was taken to the hospital, according to EMS.
A staff member with the church said the only people there were staff members preparing for Wednesday night’s service.