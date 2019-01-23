× String of shootings over weekend in High Point connected to gangs

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Police say gangs were behind a string of shootings in High Point over the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend.

The High Point Police Department said in a news release, “Our message to those involved is simple, if you are involved in violence, it needs to STOP! Residents of this community deserve to live without violence in their neighborhoods.”

Police detailed seven incidents, some involving gunshot wounds, that took place from Saturday through Monday.

“These incidents are occurring on streets and in neighborhoods where many of our community members are not associated with those targeted, but their proximity puts them at risk to become an unintended victim,” the police department said.

Police believe the shootings are related and are part of an ongoing dispute between people connected to gang activity.

In response, police plan to focus in on specific areas and people.

“The Violent Crimes Task Force will be looking for wanted persons, accelerating pending court cases for those involved in violence, and giving more supervision to those on probation for violent acts,” the police department said.

Anyone with information relating to this investigation is asked to contact Crimestoppers of High Point at (336) 889-4000.

Saturday 4:38 a.m.

At 4:38 a.m. on Saturday, officers responded to several reports of shots fired in the area of Moffitt Drive and Druid Street. Police were also told a suspicious person was beating on the back door and windows of several residences.

Saturday 10:30 p.m.

At 10:30 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to 831-A Randolph St. where a residence was shot. A resident told police two men got out of a gold BMW SUV and began shooting at the home.

Officers found 21 7.62 casings and 13 9 mm shell casings at the scene.

Children were inside the residence at the time of the shooting.

This is not the first time shots fired have been reported at this address.

Sunday 12:08 a.m.

At 12:08 am. Sunday morning, officers responded to another report of shots fired at a residence, this time at 1404 Leonard Ave.

Officers found 20 7.62 casings and 3 .223 shell casings at the scene.

Sunday 1:40 p.m.

At 1:40 p.m. Sunday afternoon, officers responded to a report of shots fired on Vail Avenue.

Marcus Francies was taken to the hospital by a third party with a gunshot wound from the left buttocks into the right leg.

Officers found 13 9 mm shell casings at the scene.

Police say Francies has not been cooperating with the investigation.

Sunday 4:19 p.m.

At 4:19 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to a shots fired call at 224 Moffitt Drive.

Cameron Wright was shot in the chest and back. He was taken to the hospital.

Davie Wade was shot in the leg. Police say Wade was uncooperative in the investigation.

Ledarrius Easterling brought Wade to the hospital before leaving the scene in a vehicle. Police later found the vehicle at 1515 Franklin Ave. with multiple bullet holes and blood inside.

Officers later found Easterling and arrested him for unrelated domestic warrants.

Easerling reportedly provided little information.

Officers then searched 224 Moffitt Drive and found numerous shell casings outside. Inside, they found multiple projectiles, 16.63 grams of suspected heroin, multiple rounds of ammo and what police described as an AR style rifle.

Sunday 8:02 p.m.

At 8:02 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to 1404 Leonard Ave. where a residence was shot.

Officers found 10 9 mm shell casings outside the residence.

No one was inside at the time of the shooting.

Monday 7:28 p.m.

At 7:28 p.m. Monday, officers responded to a shooting at a residence at 232 Idol St.

Officers found eight 9 mm shell casings in front of the residence.

Children were inside during the shooting, but no injuries were reported.