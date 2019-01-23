Some Piedmont schools on delay amid icy conditions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Click here for a list of closings and delays in the Piedmont Triad, our list is updated every five minutes.

The Piedmont Triad is waking up to Winter Weather Advisories on Wednesday, and those advisories will stay up until noon.

The advisories span from Guilford and Rockingham counties west to the mountains.

According to Meteorologist Emily Byrd of the FOX8 MAX Weather Center, there is a possibility of icy spots on elevated surfaces like bridges and overpasses.

Light precipitation totals are minimal, ranging only from a trace to a possible .02 inches.

Due to the weather, Guilford County Schools, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, Davidson County Schools, Wilkes County Schools, Yadkin County Schools and other districts are on a 2-hour delay.

Davie County Schools, Rockingham County Schools and Stokes County Schools are on a 3-hour delay.