Rockingham County sheriff still looking for answers 2 years after man shot dead in home

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — It’s been two years since first responders found 67-year-old Fred Cummings Jessup shot dead in his Stokesdale home.

According to the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office, first responders answered a call for medical help at 1009 Gideon Grove Church Road at 7:50 a.m. on Jan. 23, 2017.

Deputies said one of Jessup’s friends found the victim with a gunshot wound to the upper body after checking on him and called 911.

In the year since, deputies are still looking for answers in this homicide investigation.

Anyone with any information can call the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office at (336) 634-3232 or Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at (336) 349-9683.