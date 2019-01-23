Police investigating after shots fired into Greensboro home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Shots were fired at a home in Greensboro, but no one knows who pulled the trigger or if there's a connection to the people who live there. The gunshots rang out around midnight Tuesday on Archer Glen Court.

People who live nearby said the street is usually pretty quiet, so they were shocked to hear what happened.

911 calls revealed that neighbors heard two gunshots and that there was a man with an object near one of the homes. Greensboro police said that no one was hurt and the people living at the home weren't there.

They are still searching for the person who fired off the shots and their motive behind it.

While the neighborhood is somewhat back to normal, the incident still lingers in several people's minds.

"I mean I hope that the police investigate because it's kind of worrying that it's in the area. It's a nice neighborhood. I don't think we have many issues like that," said Alexander Bratu, a resident on the street.

Police said they're not able to answer whether this was a random incident, but they do confirm that no other homes were targeted. Police encourage people to call them if they have any information in regards to the case.