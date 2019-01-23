NorthState outage customers not able to make outbound calls; inbound call service sporadic

Around midnight on Wednesday, some NorthState customers experienced a voice service outage. Many NorthState customers currently are not able to make outbound calls, and inbound call service is sporadic.

The outage affects customers’ ability to call 911. If those impacted by the outage have an emergency, NorthState asks that they use mobile phones to call 911.

NorthState posted on their Facebook page Wednesday morning: “We have identified the issue that disrupted voice services for many of our NorthState customers this morning. Our technology crews are working to restore services for all customers as quickly as possible. Thank you for your patience.”