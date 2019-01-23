× ‘Miss You’: No Sweethearts candies for Valentine’s Day after NECCO bankruptcy

REVERE, Mass. — You read that right.

This Valentine’s Day, you won’t see any new bags or boxes of Sweethearts candies on the shelves because the New England Confectionery Company, better known as NECCO, went bankrupt, TODAY reports.

On July 24, 2018, the NECCO plant in Revere, Massachusetts, powered down — a decision made by Round Hill Investments LLC, which bought NECCO out of bankruptcy in May.

Then, in September, Round Hill sold the Sweethearts brand to Spangler Candy Company.

What this means is that, unfortunately for Sweethearts lovers, there just wasn’t enough time to spit out enough conversation hearts for the Valentine’s season.

On a positive note, however, they could soar back to shelves for 2020.

Spangler CEO Kirk Vashaw said in a news release, “We are looking forward to announcing the relaunch of Sweethearts for the 2020 Valentine’s Day season.”

Not only that, Spangler plans to bring back Necco Wafers.

“Sweethearts and Necco Wafers are iconic brands with rich hundred-year-plus histories,” Vashaw said. “These are perfect additions to our portfolio of traditional candies. We are particularly excited about the Sweethearts brand. Many people have memories of sorting through their box of Sweethearts to find just the right message to share.”