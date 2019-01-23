× Man mauled to death by lions at zoo after scaling 20-foot barrier, jumping inside enclosure

CHHAT, India — A man was killed by lions after scaling a 20-foot barrier at a zoo and jumping inside the lion enclosure, according to The Sun.

The incident happened at the Chhatbir Zoo in India.

Authorities saw the man climbing the barrier and tried to talk him into coming down, but he jumped inside the enclosure.

One of the lions saw the man falling in and immediately attacked. Another lion joined in the attack.

Rescue teams were not able to get to the man until the lions left him alone. He died from his injuries.

The lions involved in the attack are Asiatic lions. They are critically endangered and only about 500 exist in the wild.

