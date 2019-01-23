× Man dies month after after hit by vehicle in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man died a month after he was hit by a vehicle on Waughtown Street in Winston-Salem, police report.

At about 5:26 p.m. on Dec. 26, officers responded to a wreck involving a pedestrian on the 500 block of Waughtown Street.

Police determined that a vehicle was driving west as 59-year-old Jose Sanchez-Guadelupe Villalva, of Winston-Salem, was crossing the street.

The vehicle hit Villalva and kept going without stopping, according to police.

Villalva was taken to the hospital.

He died on Jan. 22.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.