Man arrested after 'suspicious package' investigation uncovers $30,000 in marijuana in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — A string of suspicious packages led to the seizure of 11 pounds of marijuana in Rowan County.

Over the course of a year, about eight suspicious packages were sent to 182 Cypress Lane in Salisbury from California.

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports California as “a known source state for high grade marijuana being shipped to North Carolina through the United States Postal Service and parcel service companies.”

After another suspicious delivery, investigators searched the residence on Friday.

Inside, they found about 11 pounds of high grade marijuana, valued at $30,000.

Investigators also found additional marijuana, drug paraphernalia and a .22 handgun.

Mario Andres Solis-Delgado, 33, was arrested and charged with trafficking marijuana by possession.

Solis-Delgado told investigators that he is a Mexican citizen who was in the United States without documentation.

He was placed under a $50,000 secured bond and released after posting bond.