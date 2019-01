Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. —The Innovation Station brings a world of science, technology, engineering and math to kids where they are.

As part of the Cooperative Extension at North Carolina A&T University, this mobile classroom encourages students to think for themselves and collaborate with others.

Some of the lessons the Innovation Stations brings are video game design, structural engineering, 3-D printing and more.

This is just one more example of What's Right With Our Schools.