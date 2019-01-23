Greensboro neighbors concerned about speeders in Latham Park area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Neighbors in one Greensboro community are concerned about speeders and fearing for their safety.

People who live near the intersection of Wendover Avenue and Cridland Road near Latham Park are worried some reckless drivers could one day affect their lives.

“Every time I go through this intersection I see somebody crash the red light, speeding 60 mph, and I just fear a family member, a friend, a mother is going to go through that stop light and get hit and there’s going to be casualties,” longtime resident Jim Donaldson said.

Donaldson has witnessed drivers in the area disobey the traffic laws.

The Greensboro Police Department’s traffic division says their number one complaint on Wendover is speeding. The department realizes that speeding is an issue and has conducted several operations to catch people going over the limit.

“Last week we actually did an operation at Wendover for about an hour and a half and we just tried to observe the traffic at that particular intersection,” Greensboro Police Department Lt. Richard Alston said.

In 2018, the Greensboro Police Department spent 92 hours on the long stretch of Wendover Avenue issuing more than 150 speeding tickets.

“We do countless operations, speed operations on Wendover,” Alston said.

During last week's operation, officers saw two drivers run the red light.

Greensboro police said over the last three years there have been at least four crashes blamed on drivers who blew through the red light.

36.088315 -79.794262