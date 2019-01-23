Flu warnings sent out to parents after cases found at Triad elementary schools

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. -- Warnings have been sent out to parents whose students go to three elementary schools in Guilford County, after multiple students and teachers get sick with the flu.

The schools impacted are Colfax Elementary, Foust Elementary and McCleansville Elementary.

The letter sent to Colfax Elementary parents read in part, “The Guilford County Department of Health and Human Services Public Health Division is investigating flu illness at Colfax Elementary. The Individuals are receiving medical care and are doing well.”

“We’ve had several more absences this year,” is how Colfax Elementary Principal Julie Kemsey explained the numbers compared to last year.

So far, none of the cases have been severe, however, the school explained that they are now increasing their awareness and sanitation procedures.

They are asking parents whose children are sick to keep them at home.

“Our kids are in the classroom all day long. And it’s a lot of close contact when they’re working in groups and so we do ask parents to keep kids at home. And we’re reinforcing that policy as well,” Kemsey said.