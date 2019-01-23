City of Greensboro launches new program to help people experiencing homelessness

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The City of Greensboro is launching a new program to give people experiencing homelessness a chance to get back on their feet long-term. The initiative is a collaboration between the city’s neighborhood development and workforce departments, NCWorks and the Salvation Army.

The program is called Welcome HOME. Home stands for housing opportunities matching employment.

The Salvation Army will pick the 10 participants, provide them case management and find them housing.

“Ending poverty, helping eradicate poverty is something the Salvation Army does, that's our mission,” said Jackie Lucas, the executive director of the Salvation Army Center for Hope.

Participants will then start the workforce development part of the program, receiving pre-employment support, training and employment assistance.

NCWorks already has 20 potential worksites backing the program.

“We are starting with 10 people in the initial phase of the program and then as we look and see how we can improve the program, how we can do better, we're looking to expand it,” said Stan Wilson, the director of the neighborhood development department.

Wilson said talks with city council and staff members sparked the idea for the Welcome HOME program.