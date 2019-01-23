‘Bunny Lady’ brings joy to residents at area retirement homes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- It's a visitor Clyde Mitchell, a resident of WhiteStone, always looks forward to.

“Look who is here,” says Christi Eley, while entering the room with a rabbit named Peter. "Peter is back, you want to hold him?"

Peter is just one of the furry friends that Eley brings to visit folks at area retirement communities.

“It is therapy and entertainment,” Eley said. “I try to make it fun by doing different themes, by dressing the bunnies so every month is a different theme.”

With one bunny in an antique stroller and another one in her arm, she strolls the halls spreading cheer.

“[Residents] can look so sad and I walk up with a bunny and they immediately have a smile on their face,” she said. “I mean you can't help but love a rabbit, they just put you in a good mood.”

Her business is called Mrs. Cottontail and Friends but most people know her as "The Bunny Lady."

“I started off doing birthday parties and of course the kids love the bunnies, then I met somebody who worked at a senior living center and invited me in and I'd say 80 percent of what I do is here,” she said.

Bunny visits have become an important part of the lives of people like Mitchell and for Eley.

“I couldn’t ask for a better way to spend my day,” she said.

You can find The Bunny Lady at cottontailandfriends.com.

