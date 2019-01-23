× Alamance narcotics officers shot at during investigation, 3 detained

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Alamance narcotics officers were shot at during an investigation Wednesday evening, according to a news release from the Burlington Police Department.

Around 5 p.m., the Alamance Narcotics Enforcement Team was conducting surveillance in the area of Mebane Oaks Road, south of Mebane.

While conducting surveillance, multiple shots were fired in the team’s direction.

No one was injured.

Three individuals have been detained and the investigation is ongoing.