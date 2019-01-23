× 3-year-old boy missing from grandmother’s home in North Carolina

ERNUL, N.C. — A 3-year-old boy went missing from his grandmother’s backyard in Craven County on Thursday, according to WCTI.

Casey Lynn Hathaway was last seen at about 1 p.m., playing with two other kids in the backyard.

Casey’s grandmother and others spent 45 minutes searching for the boy before calling 911, WCTI reports.

More than 100 volunteers joined the search Tuesday night.

Now, the State Bureau of Investigation is urging residents in the Ernul area to check their storage sheds, vehicles and property for the missing boy.

Casey is described as a 3-year-old white male standing at 2 feet, 4 inches, and weighing about 25 pounds. He has blond hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Craven County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 633-0498 or SBI at (919) 662-4500.