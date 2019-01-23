× 1 dead after ‘suspicious’ Greensboro apartment fire

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One person is dead after an apartment fire in Greensboro Wednesday night, according to Greensboro Fire Department Assistant Chief Jim Boggs.

The fire was reported at 703 Summit Ave. at 8:37 p.m.

The fire is suspicious in nature, Boggs said.

Boggs did not say what caused the fire.

The deceased is believed to have been the only person inside at the time of the fire, Boggs said. It is unclear if the fire is the cause of death.

The deceased’s identity has not been released.

Boggs said the fire was contained to a single unit. No residents in other apartments were displaced.

36.081240 -79.780051