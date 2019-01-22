Winter Weather Advisories expected amid possible freezing rain overnight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Bitter cold weather could bring freezing rain Tuesday night, according to Meteorologist Emily Byrd of the FOX8 MAX Weather Center.

On Tuesday, the temperatures felt like the teens and low 20s with wind chill.

Overnight, some possible precipitation is on the forecast and would likely come down as freezing rain.

At midnight, Winter Weather Advisories go out for much of the Triad from Guilford and Rockingham counties to the mountains.

That possible freezing rain could continue through your morning commute, primarily in the Northwest portion of the Piedmont Triad.

Possible accumulation is only estimated at a couple hundredths of an inch, but Byrd reminds the public that it doesn't take much for conditions to become slippery.

Wednesday afternoon that freezing rain is expected to warm up to your typical rain.