Wake Forest man accused of threatening third-graders on Snapchat

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. — A Wake Forest man is facing charges after allegedly threatening Jones Dairy Elementary third-graders on Snapchat who he said made comments about his mother, WTVD reports.

The Wake County Sheriff's Office charged Isaiah David Napier, 18, with making a false report concerning mass violence on an educational property.

Investigators said the threat showed what appeared to be a "large-caliber" rifle, which was later found to be an airsoft gun similar to a paintball gun.

That image was included with text that said "These (expletive) third graders won't stop calling my mom gay so imma shoot theirs, that'll teach 'em," according to warrants.

According to Wake County officials, Napier, who lives in the Jones Dairy Farm subdivision near the school, said the post was meant as a joke.

"I don't think we need to be threatening each other but, then again, I don't think third-graders need to be, you know, bashing people either," said a parent, who didn't want to be identified. "We need to teach our children to be kind. We need to tolerate different ideas. I mean, that's just the way it is. We need to stop the hate."

