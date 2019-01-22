Video shows moose charging after snowboarders in Colorado

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRECKENRIDGE, Colorado — They were enjoying a snowboarding trip in Colorado until a moose gave them the run of their lives.

On Saturday, Lo Drogsvold hit the slopes at Breckenridge Ski Resort when the moose came after her and other snowboarders.

“We got charged by a moose on our snowboards today!” she wrote on Facebook.

She said the moose chased them for half a mile before she managed to elude the giant creature.

"I ducked into a treewell because I was losing speed and he was closing in on me fast," Drogsvold wrote. "I hid behind the tree until the coast was clear."

The snowboarder wants this story to be one of warning.