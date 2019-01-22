× Truck driver charged after train slams into tractor-trailer in Pleasant Garden

PLEASANT GARDEN, N.C. — A truck driver was charged after a train slammed into the back of a tractor-trailer in Pleasant Garden on Tuesday, according to Highway Patrol.

At about 8:29 a.m. Tuesday, Highway Patrol responded to a wreck at 6211 Hunt Road near Walter Wright Road.

David Wayne Morgan, 58, of Salisbury, was driving a Colonial Materials-owned 1997 Ford tractor-trailer carrying insulation materials from the same company.

A Greensboro man driving a freight train for Norfolk Southern was traveling south on the railway.

According to troopers, Morgan failed to yield right of way to the train as he was leaving the Colonial Materials public vehicular area.

The train hit the rear end of the trailer. Morgan’s vehicle came to rest on the shoulder of the entrance and partially on Hunt Road.

No one was injured.

Morgan was charged with making an unsafe movement.