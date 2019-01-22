× ‘Too little, too late’: Geeksboro Battle Pub closes

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Geeksboro Battle Pub has closed just six months after it moved from Lawndale Shopping Center to its current location at 2618 Lawndale Drive in Kirkwood Commons, the News & Record reports.

“We struggled at the beginning. Sales were slow and debts were high and growing. But in the end, we were starting to actually make money,” said owner Joe Scott.

Unfortunately, Scott said profits were did not come quickly enough to pull the business out its initial slump.

Geeksboro opened six years ago as Geeksboro Coffeehouse Cinema, a mashup of a coffeehouse, board and video game parlor and screening room.

But the concept outgrew the space. So last summer, Scott partnered with Stephen Maloy — a longtime friend and fellow geek with a food-service background working at a Wolfgang Puck restaurant — and moved the business to a former restaurant with a full kitchen, a bar and a spacious dining room.

“Just as things were really starting to click, it was simply too little, too late,” Scott said.

