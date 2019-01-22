Teen arrested in Davidson County home invasion, robbery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. -- A teenager is accused of terrorizing a family inside their Davidson County home.

Deputies say the 18-year-old kidnapped and robbed them, but he had some help.

Tracie Phillips and her 5-year-old son Dalton were startled from their sleep Saturday morning.

When they opened their eyes, they were staring at two masked men with guns.

"They told us to stay in the bed. There was one gentleman with a gun with a green laser," Phillips said. "He was instructed to keep the gun on us while the gentleman ransacked my bedroom. It was like waking up to a bad dream."

It was a bad dream that just kept getting worse.

"They told me they had robbed my 15-year-old earlier in the night," Phillips said. "My mind is like, 'OK, is my 15-year-old alive? Are they holding him for ransom?'"

Her 15-year-old son, Dylan, was ordered out of a car with friends earlier in the night and forced to give up his cash, his phone and his jewelry, after giving someone a ride home from a party.

"He told us to pull into the Exxon and we did. He came back to the car with a gun and ski mask on, telling us to get out of the car because it was a robbery," Dylan said.

Qwazioun Sampson, 18, has been identified as one of the suspects in the crimes.

"I was just saying 'Don't shoot me, bro.' That's all I kept saying," Dylan said. "I couldn't run away because I had a feeling he was going to shoot me if I ran away."

Sampson is in jail on several counts of second-degree kidnapping, assault by pointing a gun and robbery with dangerous weapon.

The Phillips family still doesn't feel safe in their home, so they're making things more secure and planning to be more prepared.

"I'm ready to take some kickboxing lessons and learn to really defend myself," Phillips said.

A spokesperson with the Davidson County Sheriff's Office said they hope to release more information on the other suspects in the coming days.

The family says they took cash, an Xbox, airsoft guns, phones and some jewelry passed down from family during the crime.