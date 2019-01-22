× Search underway for missing 3-year-old in eastern North Carolina

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies in Craven County are searching for a toddler who has been missing for several hours, WCTI reports.

The child is 3 years old and investigators are even more concerned because he’s not wearing winter clothes.

The search is happening in Ernul, which is north of New Bern.

Deputies say the child has been missing since around 2 p.m.

Investigators say the toddler was playing in the backyard of a home along with two other children.

The two other children eventually went back inside but the 3-year-old was nowhere to be found.

The children’s grandmother called 911.