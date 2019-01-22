Progress report on downtown Greensboro construction

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Cones, crews and construction zones are some of the things people going to downtown Greensboro can expect to see throughout 2019.

On Tuesday, FOX8 checked in on the major projects happening there.

Councilman Justin Outling can see the progress in his district right outside his downtown Greensboro office.

“In many ways, downtown, in any city, is the heart of the city,” Outling said.

Crews are on schedule to complete the Steven Tanger Center For the Performing Arts by March 2020. It is expected to cost more than $80 million.

“Resoundingly, the business community tells us it is important to invest in your downtown and make it an attractive place so that they can attract the top talent,” Outling said.

Outling says it’s also the city’s job to make sure the area can handle all the people. They’ve agreed to build two parking decks downtown.

On Tuesday, we saw no progress at either lot but were told planning is taking place and an announcement will happen soon.

Also happening soon, the grand opening of the Hyatt Place hotel on the corner of Eugene and Bellemeade streets.

Developer Roy Carroll said the project is basically done, but they are waiting on inspections. One of his apartment buildings at Carroll at Bellmeade is also waiting on a thumbs up. People could be moving in as early as next month.

When it comes to hotels, Zack Matheny, the president of Downtown Greensboro Incorporated, said the roughly 120-room Hampton Inn and Suites near McGee Street should be done by the end of the year.

Matheny also says we will see construction on an office building by the ballpark begin by the end of spring and work on the Westin Hotel, tied to the Davie Street parking deck project, is slated to start around that time too.

“We are seeing the fruits of all the stuff we have been working on for so long,” Matheny said.

He says the progress is attracting more interest in the area and the announcements won’t stop anytime soon.

“We are on people's radar throughout the country,” Matheny said. “I predict that we will announce at least two to three major current land, building parcels in downtown that will be something new and extravagant for all to be able to experience.”