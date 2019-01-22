× President Trump calls NC House speaker after invitation to deliver State of the Union in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. — President Donald Trump called up Speaker of the North Carolina House of Representatives Tim Moore after the speaker invited the president to deliver his State of the Union address in North Carolina.

Moore (R) wrote the president a letter Friday inviting him to deliver the address in the North Carolina General Assembly chambers after Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi asked Trump to consider moving his State of the Union address or to deliver it in writing.

Pelosi cited security concerns because some of the agencies tasked with protecting the event are affected by the ongoing government shutdown.

Trump and Moore spoke on a 10 minute phone call after 8 p.m. on Monday, according to a release from Moore’s office.

“President Trump said he was appreciative of the invitation and supported what we are doing here in North Carolina for our economy,” Moore said.

Moore said the president thanked him for the invitation and that Trump’s team is still determining when the speech will take place.

It is not immediately clear if the president would be willing to move the State of the Union address to North Carolina.

According to Moore, Trump offered his assistance to the state and said he looks forward to visiting North Carolina soon. The Republican National Convention will be hosted in Charlotte in August 2020.

The North Carolina House speaker said he believes moving the national address would help leaders in Washington, D.C., to work through the budget impasse at the heart of the nation’s longest government shutdown.

The full text of Moore’s initial letter is below: