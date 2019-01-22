Piedmont Triad under Winter Weather Advisory because of freezing rain threat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This evening, high clouds are increasing across the area, coupled with light freezing rain moving in overnight.

Overnight, we can expect to see cloudy skies and patchy freezing rain moving in after 4 a.m. Lows tonight will be in the upper 20s.

Only a light glaze of freezing rain is expected, but bridges, overpasses, decks and sidewalks could become slick. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for most Piedmont Triad counties from midnight to 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Freezing rain will begin to move out just before 10 a.m., eventually turning to rain showers into the rest of the day.

Highs tomorrow will be in the upper 40s.

Alamance, Caswell, Montgomery and Randolph counties were not included in the Winter Weather Advisory.