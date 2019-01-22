Piedmont Triad International Airport looks to insulate more High Point homes from noise

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- Piedmont Triad International Airport is looking to insulate 30 more homes in High Point to help reduce noise from landing aircraft nearby.

PTI Executive Assistant Kimberly Hodges told FOX8 that the insulation was part of the Residential Sound Insulation Program. She added that work on 94 homes has already been completed.

Hodges said that the project is out for contract bid, and may be awarded on Feb. 11, 2019.

Many residents on Dairy Point Drive had already had their homes improved, with reinforced siding and storm windows and doors.

Sherri Elliott said her home was one of the last to be insulated and looked forward to improvements to the exterior of her house. Elliott said that the level and frequency of noise changes daily.

“It’s variable, some days I hear it a lot and some days hardly at all,” she said.

Elliott added that she's grateful the city and airport are making changes.

“They said, 'Yes you’re in the noise zone, we admit that you’re in the noise zone and we will make it better,' and that’s what ultimately I’m thankful for,” she said.

Homes on Pegg Road, O’Rourke Drive, Yeoman Lane, Krista-Kim Drive, Dairy Point Drive, Brian Hollars Court, Caitlin Nicole Court, Tam O’Shanter Drive, Thorndike Road, Renfrew Road and Tyner Road are also slated for improvements.

The remainder of the homes will be complete under Phase 8 of the project, according to Hodges.