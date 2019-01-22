× Over 540,000 sign petition pushing for rematch after controversial Rams-Saints game

NEW ORLEANS — After a narrow loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, thousands are pushing to give the New Orleans Saints another chance.

A new online petition, which has already garnered more than half a million signatures, states, “Refs missed a blatant pass interference call against the Los Angeles Rams late in fourth quarter of Jan. 20 NFC Championship game, possibly costing New Orleans Saints a trip to the SuperBowl. Due to refs’ inability to properly officiate at the game, we the undersigned want a re-match against L.A. on Sunday, Jan. 27. It’s the only fair solution to this travesty of epic proportions.”

The Saints final drive in the fourth quarter stalled with a controversial no-call from officials on an incomplete pass to Saints wide receiver Tommylee Lewis. The crowd wanted a flag for either pass interference or helmet-to-helmet contact on a defenseless receiver by Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman. It wasn’t thrown.

If the penalty had been called, the Saints could have run most of the time off the clock to set up a game-winning field goal. Instead, they settled for a field goal with 1:41 remaining, the Rams responded with a game-tying field goal of their own and the Saints ultimately lost in overtime.

For now, however, the Rams are in line to face off against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LIII.