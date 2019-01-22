× Officers chase U-haul in Randolph County; driver charged with stealing gas, assault

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A man, driving a U-haul, was arrested after a chase in Randolph County.

On Monday, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of stolen gas at the Midway Mart at 8843 U.S. 311 in Sophia.

While driving to the call, a deputy spotted a U-haul, matching the description of the suspect vehicle, on U.S 311 at Beckerdite Road.

The deputy put on his blue lights and siren, attempting to pull the truck over.

The U-haul, instead, sped up on Interstate 85.

The driver pulled off onto exit 96 to Lexington, but was finally stopped at Howard Black Road by Thomasville police and the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office.

Bobby Dale Jones, 38, of Sophia, was arrested and charged with felony fleeing to elude arrest with motor vehicle, misdemeanor driving left of center, misdemeanor assault on a government official, misdemeanor resisting arrest by a public officer, misdemeanor domestic violence protective order, misdemeanor larceny of motor fuel, driving while license revoked not impaired and three counts of failure to stop for stop sign or flashing red light.