× Officer drives into man, woman lying on road to watch blood wolf moon eclipse

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Two 24-year-olds were lying on a road Sunday night to see the lunar eclipse when a patrol car hit them, police said according to WPEC.

West Palm Beach Police reported that the officer ran over the man and woman in a nature preserve, and both were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Just before midnight, the officer was driving through at about 5 mph when he hit the two.

Police believe the two people were trying to see and take photos of the super blood wolf moon eclipse as the preserve is extremely dark at night.

The officer was put on administrative leave.