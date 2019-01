Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Across North Carolina, you'll find a lot of furniture companies turning out great products.

But one of them specializes in creating pieces that are designed to last a long time.

Plus — the employees all share one thing that gives them a lot of extra incentive.

BradJones had a chance to learn more about their success story that's made in North Carolina.

If you want to find out more about CUstom Contract Furnishings, just check out their website.