New Orleans attorney files lawsuit for NFL to take action against Rams-Saints no-call

NEW ORLEANS -- A New Orleans attorney has filed a lawsuit asking the courts to take action over the Saints loss in the NFC Championship game, WVUE reports.

Attorney Frank D’Amico Jr. cited an NFL rule that would allow NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell to change the outcome of the game.

The Saints final drive in the fourth quarter stalled with a controversial no-call from officials on an incomplete pass to Saints wide receiver Tommylee Lewis. The crowd wanted a flag for either pass interference or helmet-to-helmet contact on a defenseless receiver by Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman. It wasn't thrown.

If the penalty had been called, the Saints could have run most of the time off the clock to set up a game-winning field goal. Instead, they settled for a field goal with 1:41 remaining, the Rams responded with a game-tying field goal of their own and the Saints ultimately lost in overtime.

Rule 17, Section 2, Article 1 reads:

"The Commissioner has the sole authority to investigate and take appropriate disciplinary and/or corrective measures if any club action, non-participant interference, or calamity occurs in an NFL game which the Commissioner deems so extraordinarily unfair or outside the accepted tactics encountered in professional football that such action has a major effect on the result of the game."

Goodell could, based on that rule, send the Saints to the Super Bowl or make the two teams play the NFC Championship game again.

D’Amico wants Goodell to have the teams retake the field at the time and spot of the penalty that wasn't called, put time on the clock and let the game play out as if the penalty had been called.