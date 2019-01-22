Mom says 10-year-old son killed himself after being bullied

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- A Kentucky mom is mourning the loss of her 10-year-old son, who she says took his own life because of bullying, WAVE reports.

In his free time, Seven Bridges dressed up as a powerful superhero. His mother, Tami Charles, says his smile hid his sadness.

"Even in talking about it and letting him express himself, there was still a sorrow that he couldn't let us in," Charles said.

Charles began documenting her son's torment months ago. She posted videos expressing his pain from bullying.

She says he was born with a medical issue that required a colostomy bag. Numerous surgeries to his bowels didn't solve the issue.

"We signed him up for DuBois Academy. We would talk to him often how he would have new friends and a new start. You just had to get to the end of the year," she said.

Charles found her son dead Sunday morning from apparent suicide.

"But at 10 years old, my question is how did you even know to do that?" she said.

Renee Murphy, with Jefferson County Public Schools, said the district will investigate the boy's experience with bullying.

Charles says she and her husband are looking for change to prevent the pain of suicide.

"To talk about this bullying, to talk about the pain and I want people to do that with their children," she said.

The family is raising funds to help pay for their son's funeral.