FOX8 On Your Side Consumer Reporter Melissa Painter puts the MagicBax to the Deal or Dud test.
MagicBax put to the Deal or Dud test
-
Students in Winston-Salem put ‘Cozmo’ toy robot to Deal or Dud challenge
-
Cyber Monday expected to bring in big deals and savings for local businesses
-
Burger King is offering 1-cent Whoppers ‘at’ McDonald’s
-
Here are some delicious recipes for Christmas morning
-
Dog eats marijuana, develops ‘scary’ symptoms; ‘They said they are seeing it every day’
-
-
Burger King trolls McDonalds with ‘Whopper Detour’ deal, Apple puts iPhone X-R on sale and more
-
No breakthrough to end partial government shutdown
-
This ‘secret’ Verizon cellphone plan is unlimited for $40 a month
-
Roger Stone associate Jerome Corsi says he won’t agree to plea deal
-
CVS and Aetna’s game-changing merger gains crucial approval
-
-
Woman sues after jailed over a bag of cotton candy in Georgia
-
New EMS building on hold to give African-American contractors a chance to get involved in the $12M deal
-
Father speaks out after 5-year-old finds gun in car, shoots self in face in Randleman